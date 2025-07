Sen. Lindsey Graham says "a turning point, regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is coming" In a bipartisan "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" interview with Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, Blumenthal says "what's most important at this time is our unity" as Graham says "Congress is on the verge of passing the most consequential sanctions package in the history of the country," against Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine.