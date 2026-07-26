Sen. John Kennedy says U.S. should "stay the course" in Iran Senator John Kennedy said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that he supports President Trump's goals in Iran and believes the U.S. should "stay the course" in the region, but said officials should share more information about the conflict with the American public. He also explained why he doesn't yet support the U.S.' civil nuclear power deal with Saudi Arabia, and he called for the passage of the SAVE America Act, the contentious elections-related bill championed by Mr. Trump.