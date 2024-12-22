Sen. Joe Manchin says he believes Senate is "not going to let the filibuster blow apart" Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a former Democrat turned independent who is retiring in January, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that despite the incoming Republican majority in the Senate, he believes both parties are "not going to let the filibuster blow apart." Manchin supports keeping the filibuster in place, despite having backed reconciliation for the Inflation Reduction Act, a key Biden administration bill.