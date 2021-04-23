Live

Sen. Franken on 2016 race, health care and AT&T-Time Warner deal

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken has been campaigning for Hillary Clinton in battleground states including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. He is also an outspoken opponent of the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner, which he says could lead to "higher prices, fewer choices, and even worse service for Americans." Franken joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the finals days of the 2016 race, rising costs of Obamacare and the potential AT&T-Time Warner merger.
