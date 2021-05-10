Sen. Cory Booker lambasts DHS secretary

Live

Senator Cory Booker slammed Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in a Senate hearing over her "amnesia" as to what President Trump said in a controversial Oval Office meeting, calling her silence "complicit."
