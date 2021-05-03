Secretary of State Blinken in London for G7 foreign ministers meeting Foreign ministers of the G7 are gathered in London this week for their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in attendance, following his interview with "60 Minutes" about dealing with the challenges posed by China. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN to explain how this meeting will lay the groundwork for President Biden's participation in the G7 summit next month.