Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds meetings with diplomats of former Soviet republics U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held meetings today with diplomats from former Soviet republics while in Kazakhstan to discuss the war in Ukraine. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko is in China for a three-day visit and to meet with President Xi Jinping. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins Anne-Marie Green and Vlad Duthiers from Kyiv with more