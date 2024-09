Sean "Diddy" Combs indicted for sex trafficking, other charges. What to know. Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been indicted on alleged actions prosecutors say date back to 2008. Combs faces charges for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to an indictment released Tuesday. CBS News' Jericka Duncan reports, and civil trial attorney Tre Lovell joins CBS News with more on the charges Combs is facing.