Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant alleges sexual assault, depicts brutal working conditions Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant will continue her testimony Friday in the music mogul's sex trafficking and racketeering case. The witness, who is testifying under the pseudonym "Mia," alleged Thursday that Combs sexually assaulted her and forced her to work in harsh conditions. CBS News' Katrina Kaufman has the latest.