Live

Watch CBSN Live

Scott Kelly updates on his year in space mission

Astronaut Scott Kelly is 88 days into a year-long mission in space aboard the International Space Station. "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley talked to Kelly to find out how the mission is going so far.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.