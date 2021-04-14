Live

Scott Kelly back on Earth after 340 days in space

After 340 days aboard the International Space Station, astronaut Scott Kelly landed safety in Kazakhstan Tuesday. This is the longest an American has ever traveled in space. Mark Strassmann reports on what's next for the astronaut.
