Scott Bakula on New Orleans and "NCIS"

The brand-new season of "NCIS: New Orleans" debuts Tuesday night on CBS. Lee Cowan has gone to the show's namesake city for a visit with its leading man, Scott Bakula, whose journey to the Big Easy came via Broadway.
