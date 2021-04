Scott Bakula on "NCIS: New Orleans," playing piano and singing TV fans got to know Bakula as the time-traveling physicist in the sci-fi series "Quantum Leap." The role earned him a Golden Globe for best actor in 1992. He now stars on "NCIS: New Orleans," the CBS drama that was last season's most-watched new series averaging 18 million viewers. Bakula, who plays special agent Dwayne Pride, joins "CBS This Morning" with a preview.