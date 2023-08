Scotland hosts largest Loch Ness Monster hunt in 50 years The largest Nessie hunt in 50 years gathered scientists and believers alike in an attempt to find the elusive Loch Ness Monster of Scottish lore. CBS News' Ian Lee filmed with more than 300 volunteers, explorers and enthusiasts, including various Americans, using infrared cameras, thermal drones and hydrophones, searching for any solid evidence that could explain Nessie sightings dating back to the 6th century.