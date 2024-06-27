Scientists calling for warnings, ad bans on ultra-processed foods Researchers say ultra-processed foods that are high in fats, starches, sugars and additives now make up 73% of the U.S. food supply, even though they are linked to health issues like diabetes, obesity, cancer and depression. Scientists say these foods should be regulated with tobacco-style warnings and advertising bans. Trish Cotter, global lead for the Food Policy Program at Vital Strategies, joined CBS News to discuss ultra-processed foods.