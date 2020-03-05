Scientists are building a new Mars rover The Curiosity rover is still exploring Mars’ rocky surface eight years after landing on Earth’s neighboring planet. Some experts believe Mars could have been much more Earth-like 3.5 billion years ago, with water flowing through ancient rivers and lakes. To continue the quest for knowledge, NASA will be launching a new rover and is set to announce its name after a contest among students to name it. Mark Strassmann reports on the $2 billion mission from the California laboratory where the new rover was built.