School reopenings will trigger more COVID outbreaks, study finds Coronavirus cases are on the rise in dozens of states even as schools prepare to reopen for the fall. CBS News' Laura Podesta reports on the latest developments, and pediatrician Dr. Dyan Hes joins CBSN to discuss a new study out of South Korea that suggests school reopenings will trigger more outbreaks, plus the likelihood of pregnant women passing the virus to their babies.