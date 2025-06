Saturday Sessions: Turnpike Troubadours perform "Nothing You Can Do" The Turnpike Troubadours have releaesd six studio albums since breaking into the music scene in 2007. The band took a hiatus in 2019 and returned in 2022 with a new sound, inspired by frontman Evan Felker's personal journey. In April, the band released a surprise album "The Price of Admission." Now, here are the Turnpike Troubadours with "Nothing You Can Do."