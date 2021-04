Saturday Sessions: The Heavy performs “Since You Been Gone” The hard-hitting musicians of The Heavy first got together back in 1998, when lead singer Kevin Swaby and guitarist Dan Taylor bonded over old soul and R&B records while working at The Gap. Twelve years later, the British rockers broke through with their hit, "How You Like Me Now." They are now celebrating the release of their fourth full-length studio album, "Hurt & the Merciless."