Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sanders: "I am a great fan of Pope Francis"

Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, supports Pope Francis in ending what he calls "casino-type capitalism." The senator believes Pope Francis has been a "voice of conscience" all over the world.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.