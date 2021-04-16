Live

Sanders bets on a contested convention

Bernie Sanders admits he faces an uphill fight for the Democratic presidential nomination, and says Hillary Clinton's advantage with superdelegates is a sign the system is unfair. RealClearPolitics' Rebecca Berg describes his thinking.
