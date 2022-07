San Francisco reporter on the rising rate of unsolved murder cases in the U.S. Analysis of FBI data shows that the rate at which murder investigations in the U.S. are being solved dipped to an all-time low of around 50% in 2020. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nikki Battiste talk with Wilson Walker, a reporter for CBS News' San Francisco Bay Area station KPIX 5, about his reporting on the issue.