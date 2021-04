San Bernardino suspects practiced shooting at gun ranges The FBI says the San Bernardino shooters were radicalized "for quite some time,” but investigators don't know how or why. A newly-released photo shows Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik at Chicago's O'Hare Airport last year in Malik's first-known visit to the U.S. Officials say the couple's preparation for the terror attack included practicing their shooting. Carter Evans reports.