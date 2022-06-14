Watch CBS News

S&P 500 reaches bear market territory

After weeks of turmoil, the S&P 500 closed in bear market territory on Monday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Naomi Ruchim joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down the impact we're seeing on the economy.
