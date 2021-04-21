Live

Ryan Lochte loses all key sponsors

U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte has lost all five of his key sponsors after his fabricated robbery story in Rio. Finance, sports and business writer for Yahoo, Daniel Roberts, and CBS News' Dana Jacobson have more on the fallout.
