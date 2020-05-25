Russian QR codes codes monitor citizens' travel, containing COVID-19 but raising privacy concerns Moscow has responded to its spiraling COVID-19 infection rate with a lockdown that has a touch of "Big Brother" smartphone tech to it. If residents want to go anywhere in the Russian capital, they first need to log onto a government website, fill in all of their personal details and then write down where, when and why they want to go someplace. They then get a QR code linked to their car license plate, subway card and their phone in case they are walking and get stopped by a patrol. Senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.