Russian missile strikes kill 6 in Ukraine

Six people, including a 10-year-old, were killed by Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown, he said. The strikes are seen as retaliation for drone attacks on Moscow over the weekend. Ramy Inocencio reports.
