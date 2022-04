Russian forces regroup near Kyiv as Ukraine fights back The Ukrainian military is on the offensive near Kyiv and other cities as Russian forces regroup. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports from Ukraine, and then Anatol Lieven, a senior research fellow on Russia and Europe at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano to discuss Russia's military losses and Vladimir Putin's possible endgame.