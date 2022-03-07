Ukraine Live Updates
Russian attacks kill civilians fleeing Ukraine
Russia is continuing its assault on Ukraine, including the apparent shelling of residential neighborhoods. Ukrainian President Zelensky said the country would "never forgive" the deaths of civilians. Charlie D'Agata has the latest.
