Police reform legislation has "more momentum" post Chauvin verdict

What the Chauvin verdict means for reforms

Praise for teen who filmed George Floyd's murder

Chauvin convicted of all charges in George Floyd's death

Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees and winners

Crowds gather in Brooklyn to remember DMX

Houston chief: Chauvin verdict shows "no one is above the law"

Ohio governor: There's a "clear pathway" for police reforms

82 people killed in hospital fire in ICU, official says

Coming attractions: Movie theaters are primed for a comeback

Gunman shouted about Syria after shooting Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov to death. CBS News' Holly Williams reports.

