Biden Addresses Congress
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Biden's First 100 Days
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Bipartisan group of lawmakers meeting to discuss police reform
Family dismisses "medical emergency" in police custody death
NAACP, Planned Parenthood pen letter supporting D.C. statehood
Feds execute search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's home
China gets a flying start on building its own space station
U.S. economy grew strongly in the first three months of 2021
Defendants in Ahmaud Arbery killing charged with hate crimes
In-custody death of Texas man ruled a homicide
Miami teacher warned kids against hugging COVID-vaccinated parents
Biden's Speech To Congress
Biden declares "it's good to be back" in speech that highlights ambitious plans
GOP Sen. Tim Scott accuses Biden and Democrats of divisiveness
CBS News poll: Most viewers approve of Biden's speech
Biden says it's "within our power" to end cancer
Biden calls Capitol riot "a test of whether our democracy could survive"
Full text: Biden's speech before a joint session of Congress
It's Biden's speech, but Harris and Pelosi also made history
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Russia subway bombing suspect identified
President Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin to offer his condolences after a deadly attack on a St. Petersburg subway train. A suspected suicide bomber killed at least 14 people and injured 49 others. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On