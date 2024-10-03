Watch CBS News

Russia strikes Ukraine's second-largest city

A Russian "glide bomb" strike injured several people in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. This comes as Ukraine seeks U.S. permission to launch Western-made weapons deep into Russian territory. CBS News' Holly Williams has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.