Russia says it will scale back military operations in Kyiv Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine appear to be progressing as Russia says it will scale back its military operations in Kyiv. But as the war rages on, the U.S. and European allies are wary of Russia's promises. CBS News' Debra Alfarone reports, and then CBS News reporter Mary Ilyushina joins "Red and Blue" from Riga, Latvia, to discuss the latest on the negotiations.