Live

Watch CBSN Live

Russia orders troop withdrawal in Syria

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered the withdrawal of his troops from Syria. This order comes amid a ceasefire in the war-torn country. CBS News senior security analyst Juan Zarate joins CBSN with the latest details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.