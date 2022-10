Examining Russia's invasion of Ukraine from Putin's perspective It's still not exactly known why Russian President Vladmir Putin decided to invade Ukraine earlier this year - and why he continues Russia's attacks despite repeated military failures. Andrew Weiss, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, is the author of the upcoming graphic novel biography, "Accidental Czar: The Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin." He joined CBS News to discuss his book.