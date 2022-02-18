Live

Watch CBS News

Russia-Belarus military drills spark concerns

Joint military drills between Russia and its ally Belarus are nothing new, but NATO has described recent drills as the biggest Russian deployment in Belarus since the end of the Cold War. CBS News' Mary Ilyushina reports from Minsk.
