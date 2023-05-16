Watch CBS News

Rudy Giuliani accused of sexual assault, harassment, wage theft, other misconduct in new lawsuit

A new lawsuit accuses former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani of sexual assault, harassment, wage theft and other misconduct, and asks for $10 million in damages. The plaintiff claims to have worked for Giuliani for nearly two years, and alleges he offered her a job "as a pretext to develop a quid pro quo sexual relationship." A spokesperson for Giuliani said he denies the allegations. Elaine Quijano reports.
