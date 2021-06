The Royals Report: Queen Elizabeth visits Scotland as Princes William and Harry dedicate a statue to Princess Diana Queen Elizabeth is in Scotland touring communities and celebrating Scottish culture on her first official visit there since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April. Tomorrow, Princes William and Harry will attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, the late Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace. BBC royals correspondent Sarah Campbell joins "CBSN AM" with details.