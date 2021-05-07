Political fallout after Roy Moore accused of misconduct with minors Alabama's Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is resisting pressure to drop out of the race amid sexual misconduct claims. Four women tell the Washington Post that Moore pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. One of them was just 14 years old at the time. All four have confirmed their stories to CBS News, though Moore denies the allegations. CBS News political director Steve Chaggaris breaks down the implications.