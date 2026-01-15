Ron King talks about his mission to protect donkeys, misconceptions and how they bring joy Oscar's Place, a donkey sanctuary in California, now has 210 donkeys and it has successfully resettled 189 others. Ron King, the co-founder and CEO of the sanctuary, helped to create the new docuseries "Donkey King," which follows the work he and volunteers do to rescue, rehabilitate and resettle the animals to protect them. He speaks to "CBS Mornings" about his mission and why he says donkeys are misunderstood.