DeSantis warns GOP voters not to get "distracted" in 2024 presidential election Florida Governor Ron DeSantis met with voters in Iowa over the weekend. He urged Republican voters there to break out of the party's "culture of losing" and not to get "distracted" in the 2024 presidential race. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump says he will reschedule his weekend event in Iowa after postponing it due to a tornado warning. CBS News political director Fin Gomez discusses the latest with Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green.