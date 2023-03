Looking at Ron DeSantis' time serving as a lawyer for the U.S. Navy in Guantanamo In a rare comment on his time serving in Guantanamo, Ron DeSantis described to CBS News in 2018 his role doing legal review as commanders contemplated force-feeding detainees on hunger strikes. Five years later, he said he had no authority to make that call. CBS News Miami investigative reporter Jim DeFede, who interviewed DeSantis on the subject, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss.