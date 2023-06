Ron DeSantis campaigns in California for first time since migrant flights landed in Sacramento Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is looking to bolster support on the West Coast for his 2024 White House bid with a private fundraiser in Sacramento, California, on Monday. The visit marks DeSantis' first to the state's capital since he and his administration confirmed Florida's involvement in the controversial transportation of several migrants to the city. CBS News reporter Musadiq Bidar has more.