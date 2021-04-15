Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rolling Stones' Cuba concert makes history

Rock music was forbidden in Cuba when Fidel Castro came to power in 1959. Last night, after more than half a century, rock fans there got satisfaction as hundreds of thousands went to a free Rolling Stones concert in Havana. Chris Martinez reports.
