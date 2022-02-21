Live

Watch CBS News

Rodent infestation prompts Family Dollar recall

More than 400 Family Dollar stores are closed amid a rodent infestation at the discount retailer's distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas. A voluntary recall has been issued for many products sold at stores across six states.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.