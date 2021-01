Rock 'n' roll legend John Fogerty on new protest song tackling police brutality, racism Rock 'n' roll legend John Fogerty has a new gospel-infused protest song, "Weeping In The Promised Land." The former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman takes on police brutality and racial injustice while supporting health care workers on the front lines during the pandemic. Jamie Yuccas reports for the "CBS This Morning" series A More Perfect Union.