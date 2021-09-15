WorldView: Rival Taliban leaders clash; prosecutor in Haiti assassination probe fired BBC News reported two Taliban leaders argued over who did the most to secure the group's victory in Afghanistan and how power has been divided. Meanwhile, a new chief prosecutor in Haiti was sworn in just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in relation to the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and nine activists and former lawmakers in Hong Kong were sentenced to up to 10 months in jail each for their roles in a candlelight vigil last year to remember the Tiananmen Square massacre. Also, French health care workers face a deadline to have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine or face unpaid suspension. CBS News' Haley Ott joins CBSN AM from London with those international headlines.