Rio roundup: Simone Biles wins another gold medal, meets Zac Efron; U.S. women ousted in beach volleyball U.S. gymnast Simone Biles celebrated her latest gold medal with a kiss from actor Zac Efron; the U.S. women's beach volleyball team lost in upset; and questions surround the allged robbery of Ryan Lochte. CBS News' Dana Jacobson joins CBSN with a recap of day 11 in Rio.