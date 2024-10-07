Watch CBS News

Riley Keough reveals Lisa Marie Presley's instincts on the day Elvis died in Oprah special

Riley Keough opens up to Oprah Winfrey in a CBS primetime special discussing her mother Lisa-Marie Presley's untold stories and her new memoir. In this exclusive clip, Keough recalls what her mother felt the day Elvis died. Vladimir Duthiers makes his "CBS Mornings Plus" debut to share more about "An Oprah Special: The Presleys — Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley," which airs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
