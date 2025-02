Ricki Fairley on her fight to get more Black women into cancer drug trials Black women have the highest mortality rates for several cancers, yet make up just 2% of participants in clinical trials for cancer drugs. Breast cancer survivor Ricki Fairley founded "TOUCH: The Black Breast Cancer Alliance" and launched the "When We Trial" initiative to connect Black women with life-saving medical resources and research opportunities. She joins "CBS Mornings Plus."